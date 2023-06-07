Before the Giro d’Italia, very few knew him: Derek Gee, Canadian, 25 years old, on the other hand he had only won the national time trial championship in 2022, and he was in his first real season among the pros’. But despite not having won stages, he was one of the revelations of the pink race thanks to four second places on the finish lines of Fossombrone, Viareggio, Cassano Magnago and Tre Cime di Lavaredo (and he also finished second in the mountain classification and in the in points). Now Israel has ‘armored’ him with the announcement of a very long agreement, which will expire in 2028. Longer, for example, than Pogacar, Ganna and Pidcock, linked to their respective teams until 2027. The only other to have a contract in be until 2028 is Juan Ayuso, the 20-year-old Spaniard of the UAE-Emirates third in the last Vuelta.