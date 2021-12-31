Gedi, irregularities in early retirement. Seventy employees involved

New troubles for the family Lambs, this time related to publishing. There Prosecutor of Rome conducted an investigation which led to the kidnapping of 30 million euros from the holding company accounts. The accusation – we read about the Truth – is of scam at INPS, to the owners of Gedi Irregularities in the early retirement of many executives are alleged. Therefore, it is not just the maxi monstre withdrawal of 1.25 billion taken for one maxi fraud on tax bonuses in the construction sector, which took place on 23 December last. But there is also more.

There Prosecutor of Rome – according to La Verità – he allegedly ordered a seizure of over 30 million against the Gedi group. Employees involved in the alleged fraud, they would even be about seventy. The company’s attorney, the former Minister of Justice Paola Severino, would have hastened to have an ad hoc account opened on which Gedi it would have already paid the funds subject to the seizure, avoiding that the personal assets of the suspects were affected.

