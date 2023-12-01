Gedi and INPS fraud, the parade in the Prosecutor’s Office to ask for a plea bargain

Turning point in the case of fraud of the early retirements in the group Gedithe investigation referred to the period in which the holding, which includes Repubblica and La Stampa among other newspapers, was in the hands of the family De Benedetti. Two excellent defendants And five companies minors of the company – we read in La Verità – have decided to appear before the judge for close the game after a huge payment for the alleged fraud. A success for the Prosecutor’s Office led by Giuseppe Lo Voi who seems to have managed to bring home a sort of admission of guilt.

All the other suspects – continues La Verità – who are about seventy if we exclude the 31 former employees for whom it was requested archivingI’m waiting for the setting of the preliminary hearing preparatory to the indictment for the aggravated fraud against the INPS, which the Prosecutor had quantified at 38.9 million euros. Then there are employees for whom, according to investigations, the Gedi group would have made a fictitious transfer to companies that could take advantage of state aid for the slide. Some employees presented defense briefs to the Prosecutor’s Office highlighting that they had been subjected to the mechanism, unaware of the fact that one company in the group was different from the other.

