Gedi returns to profit after seven years (+2 million). Digitization saves the Elkann editorial creature

Gedi returns to profit after seven years. The publishing group controlled by Exor and family property Elkann closes 2022 on a positive note, recording a profit of 2 million euros. A result not quite up to the revenues (490 million), but which marks Gedi’s definitive return to the track after the loss of over 50 million euros in the 2021 budget. The company’s last year of profit was 2016 .

But the group at the head of giants like Republic And The print he is not the only one to be positive again. Indeed, in 2022 also the 24 Hour Groupeditor of the business newspaper The sun 24 hours, returned to a profit of about 500 thousand euros after 14 years of accounts in the red. The reason for this trend reversal is not due to luck or magic, but to digitization. In recent times, in fact, the big publishing houses have realized that they have to focus on online content, which is clearly more in line with our times than printed paper.

Returning to Gedithe positive result closes an intense year for the publishing company, which is focusing precisely on digital: in the face of the sales of The Espresso And New Sardinialast year the group indeed acquired a stake in Stardustlaunched the platform One Podcast and developed the content hubs Il Gusto, Green&Blue, Italian Tech, Salute, Moda&Beauty.

Subscribe to the newsletter

