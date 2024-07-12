Gedi-Msc, preliminary agreement signed for the sale of Secolo XIX and associated newspapers

The Gedi Group – the Exor group company that publishes La Repubblica and La Stampa – and the MSC Group have signed the preliminary contract for the sale of Il Secolo XIX to Blue Media, a company entirely controlled by the Aponte family group. The sale also includes the associated newspapers Il Secolo XIX del lunedì, The MediTelegraph, L’Avvisatore Marittimo, Giornale del Ponente Ligure, Naval Automation and Technologies for the Sea & Transport as well as the digital activities and of advertising collection relating to Il Secolo XIX. A note communicates this.

The completion of the sale of the publishing and digital branch is expected to take place by September 2024, while the completion of the sale of the advertising branch is expected by 2025. These transfers, the note states, are subject to the completion of the usual trade union procedures as well as the stipulation of the subsequent definitive notarial deed and, with reference to the publishing branch, also to obtaining regulatory authorizations.

The cdr: we will monitor the transfer of ownership

Taking note of the signing of the preliminary contract, in a note, the Cdr of the Nineteenth reiterated its desire to monitor “so that the transfer of ownership can take place in the best way and in compliance with the rights and expectations of all the workers involved”. The journalists of Secolo XIX, “after years of social safety nets and cuts to labor costs as the only response to the market crisis, hope that this operation will translate into an effective relaunch of a newspaper that has been the voice of Genoa and Liguria since 1886 and that in recent years has already faced a very heavy plan to restore its accounts with sacrifices on the part of journalists and printers”.

Fnsi, Alessandra Costante: “We will monitor the editorial project”

Editorial project, quality of information, circulation and employment of the Ligurian daily newspaper. This is what the Fnsi will focus on. “Il Secolo XIX, a historic Ligurian daily newspaper, is changing hands once again after having passed from the Perrone family to Itedi (a company of the Agnelli family) and then to the Gedi group (the company that merged, in addition to La Stampa and Il Secolo, also Repubblica and the local newspapers of De Benedetti). Now the passage to the shipowner Aponte”, explained the union. “We hope – said the general secretary Alessandra Costante – that the new company will be able to give Ligurians a strong and plural newspaper, present in every province and in every city of the region. But also that the new publisher will be able to recognize the value of the journalists of the Secolo XIX who produce free and quality information every day. “The Fnsi will ensure that the heritage of professionalism of the newspaper is not only not dispersed, but is strongly valorized and that it can continue to carry out its work with dignity and freedom. While waiting for the meeting required by law between the union and the new ownership, one cannot help but notice that Blu media is an Srl, a corporate form too light for a structured publisher”