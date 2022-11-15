Gedi, the false documents signed by the Municipality of Rome

New revelations about case-Gedithe alleged he cons to INPS of the ex L’Espresso Group with the alleged fakes early retirements of former employees. They also sprout – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – papers of the Municipality of Rome fake, used to keep these people in the company. One of the former employees under investigation, Anna Pilidu, speaks in an interrogation report dated 5 July 2018. When the investigators show her replacement certificate of the booklet of work, issued by the Municipality of Rome XI and attached to your file, you say: “I don’t remember having it never seenI definitely remember not going to the XI Municipality to do the certified copy of the document, as shown on the back of the second page of the same and I also repeat that I have never worked for the Varone company, as shown on the document that you showed me”.

It’s not the only case. Even in the practice of a other suspectMassimo Campitelli – continues the Fact – there was a certificate “certified copy of the original” coming from same Roman municipality. In total they are ten certificates on which the investigators feed serious doubts, always authenticated by the same two officials of the Municipality of Rome. One of the two, heard by the Guardia di Finanza on 11 October 2018, reported: “It’s not my writing. I specify that it may have happened that a colleague asked me as a favor for the authentication of documents already produced in photocopy without my being able view the original“. Among the suspects, there is also a former INPS officialbelieved by the investigators to be the “hook” thanks to which the alleged scam aggravated that the prosecutors challenge the former top management of Gedi.

