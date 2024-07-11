Genoa – Gedi Group and MSC they reached a preliminary agreement for the sale of the newspaper The 19th Century and specialized newspapers Ttm, L’Avvisatore Marittimo and The MediTelegraphThe two companies announced this in a statement.

The joint statement

“The Gedi Group and the MSC Group announce that they have signed the preliminary contract for the sale of Il Secolo XIX to Blue Media Srla company wholly owned by the MSC Group. The sale also includes the associated newspapers Il Secolo XIX del lunedì, The MediTelegraph, L’Avvisatore Marittimo, Giornale del Ponente Ligure, Naval Automation and Technologies for the Sea & Transport as well as the digital and advertising collection activities relating to Il Secolo XIX. The completion of the sale of the publishing and digital branch is expected to take place by September 2024, while the completion of the sale of the advertising branch is expected by 2025. Such transfers are subject to the completion of the usual trade union procedures as well as to the stipulation of the subsequent definitive notarial deed and, with reference to the publishing branch, also to the obtaining of regulatory authorisations”.

The press release from the Cdr

“The editorial board of Decimonono takes note of the communication received from Gedi regarding the signing of a preliminary contract for the sale of Secolo XIX to a company wholly owned by MSC. The editorial board will ensure that the transfer of ownership can take place in the best possible way and in compliance with the rights and expectations of all workers involved. The journalists of Secolo XIX, after years of social safety nets and cuts to labor costs as the only response to the market crisis, hope that this operation will translate into an effective relaunch of a newspaper that has been the voice of Genoa and Liguria since 1886 and that in recent years has already faced a very heavy plan to restore its accounts with sacrifices on the part of journalists and printers”.

AssoLigure: “Alongside our colleagues at Secolo XIX”

The Ligurian Association of Journalists, after having acknowledged the signing of a preliminary contract for the sale of Secolo XIX from Gedi to a company wholly owned by MSC, "is committed to being alongside its colleagues at Decimonono in this delicate phase and will ensure that workers' rights and the employment of contracted journalists and collaborators are guaranteed".