AND Vincent Borgomeofounder of the website Engines of Repubblica.it and then say Kw Motors (for years the main portals of the sector in Italy), the new director of FormulaPassion.it, the most authoritative Italian portal dedicated to the world of engines acquired by GEDI at the beginning of the year. Born in 2011, FormulaPassion.it is now a multilingual online magazine that reaches over 18 million unique users a month and provides readers with daily reports on the most important international automotive events, as well as product analyses, road tests, insights into the world of mobility and interviews with the protagonists of the sector.

Vincenzo Borgomeo commented on the appointment as follows: “The start of the F1 and MotoGP world championships and all the other races of the season are an opportunity to involve the whole world of engines in a new way. Passion (as the name of the publication states) and authority will remain the site’s winning recipe, with the aim of offering the best information and in-depth analysis to an ever wider audience. I thank Mauro Coppini for the enormous work done, in difficult times, when the engine sector was seen as the Cinderella of the information world. And for the extraordinary success to which the magazine he directed for many years has led“.