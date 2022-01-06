Gedi case, early retirement of executives at 53. Scam at the INPS

The case Gedi it does not seem isolated, in fact another investigation concerning it has been opened in great secrecy publishing. This time the group would be the target Rcs from Urban Cairo. As far as the Fatto Quotidiano is concerned, the unpublished file opened by Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, places under the magnifying glass the states of crisis requested and obtained in recent years, from 2014 up to the most recent requested and launched in 2020. Procedures to which the costs have largely contributed to the public welfare institutions. The investigation at the moment it is top secret and it is not certain whether there have already been investigations. The checks were entrusted to the Milan Finance Police and would concern not only the early retirement procedures, but also the trade unionists who endorsed them. In general, in RCS care Cairo, in over 5 years of management, has led to an important restructuring of the group, but also a drastic cut to the staff.

Case Gedi, a document appears – we read on the Truth – of the general manager of the INPS with the stories of seven demoted executives. According to the indictment, this was the way to access the layoffs and ai early retirement (even at 53), cheating him State. The seven executives in question were transferred from healthy companies to companies in crisis with the qualification of graphs, one of the most easily scrapped categories in the publishing sector. A trick to unload on the state coffers the costs of executives hired by the company, led by the family at the time De Benedetti. Today the bill is paid by him Lambs, with the maxisequestro of 30 million to punish the administrative responsibilities of the companies.

