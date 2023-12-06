Gedi and false pensions, the investigating judge overturns everything: no plea bargain: “Serious damage to INPS”

The investigating judge overturned the prosecutors’ decision, no to plea bargaining. Ice-cold shower for kids De Benedettiformer owners of the group Gedi. The affair of fake early retirements – we read in La Verità – will not end with an agreement between the parties. This is the judge’s reasoning: “The 16 million damage to INPS cannot be considered small“. Five smaller companies of the group and two defendants had visited in recent days Power of attorney and they had asked to close the game, the agreement with the prosecutors stipulated 5 months imprisonment with suspended sentence. But the investigating judge Andrea Fanelli he said no.

However, in the reasons for rejecting the plea agreement, the investigating judge – continues La Verità – did not enter into considerations which concerned the correctness or otherwise of the calculations of illicit profit or compensation for damages. It didn’t help. The penis proposals have been considered manifestly disproportionate by default. But even considering the damage as particularly slight was deemed incongruous and unacceptable. In the end the investigating judge Fanelli ordered the return of documents to prosecutors. Now the plea bargaining request can be re-proposed under different conditions. The celebrations of Gedi and their lawyers are postponed to better times.

