Verstappen, surprise knockout in qualifying at Gedda

What no one expected happened: Max Verstappen out of Q3 in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Since Formula 1 has unforeseen events but is still gearing up for miracles, the result was not the fault of the Dutchman, who was on the contrary marching as usual this weekend. After inflicting huge gaps in Q1 as well, the world champion’s RB19 stopped due to a problem with the rear right axle shaft, which will force Verstappen to start from 15th position in the race. Will it be a new Spa? Someone in the paddock has this thought, it’s certain that in Jeddah the handle can’t make the same difference compared to the Ardennes circuit. If there is one driver who, however, can put on a show with a comeback, it is Verstappen, also because Gedda makes overtaking easier and the Safety Cars could further shorten the gaps.

The Dutch believe it

The two-time world champion does not rule out a victory even starting from the seventh row: “Am I relaxed? Well, I can’t do more. Now let’s look at the Grand Prix and try to pick up some good points. A victory will be difficult, but we never give up“, the world champion told his compatriots from via play. “What can I do in the race? We have a good car, it’s fast, without a doubt I want the top 10 but I don’t know how high I’ll be able to go. It will be essential to have a clean first lap and then from there I will see what I can do“.