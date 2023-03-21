Ferrari, the fastest in Jeddah (but only in the pits)

Yesterday, more or less at this time, Ferrari closed its anonymous Gedda grand prix with a sixth and a seventh place which certainly didn’t satisfy the fans. The team may not like the results either, and through the words of Fred Vasseur we can perceive the disappointment inside the pit wall and in the Maranello garage, who thought they had produced a better project but yesterday was fourth strength. The SF-23 doesn’t have any obvious problems (like speed could have been last year) but it doesn’t have any strengths either, and it’s perhaps yesterday’s worst starting point: it means that to get to a level at least comparable with Red Bull from intervene on everything. Everything, or almost everything: for example, the work in the pits was excellent, with a 2″10 stop by Charles Leclerc on the occasion of theovercuts on Lance Stroll. Poor satisfaction, of course, but one that Ferrari wanted to celebrate with a tweet.

Ferrari’s tweet

“Fastest pit stop in two consecutive weekends. Great job, team“, this is the message from the Scuderia di Maranello. Obviously, there’s everything in the comments: you notice both the incitement and the gut reaction, which perhaps makes fun of the points (zero) that give a quick stop. But even these are stages of a journey, and getting discouraged over a car that isn’t up to par certainly doesn’t help to win.

The fastest pit stops for two consecutive weekends. Great job, team! 💪 pic.twitter.com/1q7KiErpXf — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 20, 2023

Two out of two

The return to at least acceptable levels in the speed of the stops was already noted in 2021, after a 2020 that ended even in eighth place among the fastest teams in the pits. In fact, two years ago, the Scuderia from Maranello returned to the podium and missed it by just two points last season. In 2023 he achieved the best time both in Bahrain (2″22, again with Leclerc) and in Saudi Arabia. A two out of two that however the Ferraristi would gladly exchange for that of Red Bull.