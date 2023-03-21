Gedda, that “contested” podium between Alonso and Russell

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix caused more discussion for post-race management than the hour and a half of actual racing. On the track, in fact, Red Bull dominated, giving a resounding blow to all those who thought (or hoped) to be able to contend for the primacy with the Milton Keynes team, which now seems to be safe after just two races. However, there is a fight out of this world – Red Bull and last Sunday saw Fernando Alonso and George Russell as protagonists, with the FIA ​​first demoting the Spaniard to fourth place for an alleged misconduct in the pits and then reinstating him on the podium. the 100th of his career. A disavowal that Russell did not appreciate.

Russell’s tweet

In the post-race interviews, the British driver immediately clarified how it was Alonso who deserved third place. In a tweet, however, he lambasted the Federation for a chaotic management of the penalty issue: “In the end it’s a fourth position! Right decision in the end, but all this confusion was a shame for all the fans and people involved. In any case, it was a great weekend, let’s continue like this“.

P4 it is then! Correct decision in the end but a shame for all the fans and everyone involved that we had all that confusion. Still a strong weekend. Let’s keep it going. 💪 pic.twitter.com/toPZi2Euoa — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 21, 2023

The reasons that saved Alonso

On the track, the Spaniard easily conquered third position, despite a five-second penalty served in the garage. In this pit stop, the rear end of Alonso’s AMR23 was touched by the man positioned with the stand, with the task of lifting the car and allowing the tire to be changed. This behavior was initially considered irregular, because it was assumed that it fell within the definition of “working on the single-seater”, an activity obviously prohibited during a penalty. However, Aston Martin demonstrated that there was no clear agreement between teams and the FIA ​​that touching the car with the jack was considered effective work on it.