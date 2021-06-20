Amid disputes of a constitutional nature over the powers of the Christian president and the Sunni prime minister to form governments in Lebanon, and the right to appoint Christian ministers, Gibran Bassil, leader of the Free Patriotic Movement loyal to President Michel Aoun, criticized Hariri without mentioning him by name, after hints And accusations of attempts to undermine the rights of Christians in the country since after the end of the Lebanese civil war.

Bassil said in a televised speech that the government formation crisis “revealed the crisis of the system, the constitution, practice and intentions.” He continued, without naming anyone specifically, that they want “the president of the republic to have no voice in the cabinet, and no word to choose the prime minister, and he should not have any minister… meaning that the country’s president has a picture on the wall.”

Since last October, Michel Aoun commissioned the leader of the Future Movement, Saad Hariri, to form a new government, and they exchange accusations of obstruction and of setting arbitrary counter-conditions. The formation of the government, for which France led the efforts to pay for it, is an urgent step to stop the collapse of living standards and obtain foreign aid.

The leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, which enjoys 22 seats in the House of Representatives, appealed to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who has been linked with the Free Patriotic Movement with a political alliance agreement since 2006, to intervene to end the political conflict with Hariri, which many fear will take on dimensions. Sectarianism in a country that has been suffering from almost complete economic collapse and political paralysis since the resignation of Hassan Diab’s government in August 2020.

While it may constitute an embarrassment to Nasrallah, who is committed so far to support Hariri’s assignment to form a government, Bassil said that he wants to seek the assistance of a “friend” who is Hassan Nasrallah, adding, “I want him to rule and entrust him with the matter… Rights. He knows that we are being targeted, and everything that happens is to undermine us, and he knows that we have given up on the issue of the government about many things.”

He added, “I accept from the government what you accept for yourself… This is our last word on the government issue.”