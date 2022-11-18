Lebanon is still without a president or cabinet with full powers since the end of Michel Aoun’s presidential term on October 31, an unprecedented void even by the standards of a country that has not enjoyed much stability since independence.

The vacancy opens a new page in the crisis that has afflicted Lebanon since the collapse of its financial system in 2019, which led to a large segment of people slipping into poverty, paralyzing the banking system and launching the largest wave of migration since the civil war that took place between 1975 and 1990.

The presidential position is reserved exclusively for Christians, but the lack of agreement on a president so far reflects the state of competition within the Christian community in addition to the extremely important political and religious balances in the country.

Bassil, a Maronite Christian and one of the most influential politicians in Lebanon, said in an interview with Reuters, “I am the leader of the largest parliamentary bloc, and I have every right to be a candidate and promote my name, but I see that Lebanon’s existence is much more important than this, and Lebanon’s existence is now at stake.” “.

He added, “I made the decision not to introduce myself in order to avoid a vacancy and to facilitate the process of ensuring that a good candidate with a high chance of success is selected. (But) I did not do so in order to prolong the vacancy and choose a bad candidate for the position.”

“I will not accept that I have a bad president, and in that case, of course, I will run.”

And theBasil He is the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement founded by Aoun, his father-in-law, and the outgoing president who was sanctioned by the United States in 2020 on charges of alleged corruption and providing material support to Hezbollah. He denies these accusations.

And with politicians showing no sign of reaching a compromise in their struggle for power, some political sources and analysts say that reaching a settlement over the presidency may require foreign mediation similar to the one that saved Lebanon from such confrontations in the past.

And he said Basil He is in Paris as part of a broader effort to create a framework that can be agreed upon locally and internationally with the aim of facilitating the task of the next president to move forward with decisive economic reforms without encountering obstacles that have repeatedly appeared in the past.

France led international efforts to save Lebanon from its worst crisis since the civil war, but to no avail.

And he said Basilwho has won wide praise for playing a vital role behind the scenes in the US-brokered talks to demarcate Lebanon’s maritime borders with Israel through his links to Hezbollah, he hopes to achieve a breakthrough in the presidential file by the end of the year, but the delay remains “dangerous”.

“Frankly, if what we’re trying to do doesn’t work, I don’t see an opportunity (to fill a vacancy) in the near future and the presidential vacuum could last for a long time,” he added.

“This is why the country cannot survive in this situation and live with it. And so we need to succeed in finding a solution.”