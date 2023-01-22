Gears Ultimate Collection And Gears 6 they were shown with their own logo by well-known leaker Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker during the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast. Seen like this, the image seems to be a sort of teaser announcement for the two projects.

If this were indeed the case, there is a real possibility that theofficialization of Gears Ultimate Collection and Gears 6 arrive during the Xbox Developer_Direct which will be broadcast on January 25th, but until then it is obviously the case to take this news with a grain of salt.

It is not the first time that Baker has spoken of a remaster to Halo: The Master Chief Collection for Gears of War, a rumor that indeed was reiterated just a few days ago again by Shpeshal Nick. You can see the “reveal” below.

There was talk of a publication as early as 2022 for this phantom collection dedicated to Gears of War, and we imagine that there have been delays; however it is reasonable to assume that the package will be launched during this year, also because it could be an episodic publication.

What we frankly hope not to see is a simple teaser with the logo, because Xbox in 2023 has the duty to release an adequate amount of first party games and not just announcing others that we don’t know when they will arrive: at that juncture the list is already pretty long.