One of the biggest revelations of the summer was Gears of War: E-Daya prequel that fans can’t wait to play. Thanks to its official announcement, more information has come to light in recent days. Thus, a job listing was recently shared at The Coalition, which points to the launch of this installment on PlayStation 5.

According to an official job posting, The Coalition is currently looking for people with experience in multiple areas, including Unreal Engine. What is most striking is a section where it is specified that this person must have knowledge of online platforms including Xbox Live, Steam, and, to everyone’s surprise, PlayStation Network.

Let us remember that multiple rumors have indicated that The Gears of War series, as well as other flagship Xbox properties, are reportedly coming to the PlayStation 5 in the future. While we haven’t seen any official information on the matter yet, this job listing could be the first indication that this is a possible future for the Microsoft division.

Of course, at the moment there is no confirmation from PlayStation, Xbox or The Coalition about the arrival of Gears of War: E-Day to the PS5, although this could happen eventually. Let’s remember that this new installment is still several years away, and at the moment it does not have a release date, So we will have to wait for more details on this.. On related topics, Gears of War’s popularity is resurging. Similarly, this new installment would resume the horror elements of the series.

Author’s Note:

It seems that Xbox exclusives will finally be available on PlayStation 5. However, nothing rules out the possibility that the job application refers to people who know all the online ecosystems as a way to improve the experience for all fans.

Via: Tech 4 Gamers