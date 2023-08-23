Zack Snyder would love to direct the Gears of War movie produced by Netflix: the director revealed it during an interview granted to IGN on the Gamescom 2023 showfloor, answering a user’s question.

Speaking yesterday on the Opening Night Live stage to present the new trailer for Rebel Moon, Snyder found himself a little difficult to talk about the thing, because as we know this type of negotiation should never be carried out publicly, but his relationship with the streaming platform it is undoubtedly excellent.

