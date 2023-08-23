Zack Snyder would love to direct the Gears of War movie produced by Netflix: the director revealed it during an interview granted to IGN on the Gamescom 2023 showfloor, answering a user’s question.
Speaking yesterday on the Opening Night Live stage to present the new trailer for Rebel Moon, Snyder found himself a little difficult to talk about the thing, because as we know this type of negotiation should never be carried out publicly, but his relationship with the streaming platform it is undoubtedly excellent.
The words of Zack Snyder
The director has admitted that the name of Gears of War often comes up during discussions of his circle of acquaintances, and being a fans of the seriesbut it will be necessary to see what Netflix’s decisions will be on the current project in the pipeline.
For now we know that the Gears of War film will be written by the author of Dune and Doctor Strange, Jon Spaihts.
