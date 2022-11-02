Cliff Bleszinskione of the creators of Gears of Warsaid in an interview that i new games he liked the series, but that in his view they don’t have the heart of the originals.

Currently working on a new IP that is not a video game, CliffyB has just published a book in which he talks about his life, “Control Freak”, and in those pages there is no shortage of very personal revelations.

Needless to say, the Gears of War trilogy represented a very important moment in Bleszinski’s career and a comparison with the new productions signed by The Coalition, namely Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, was inevitable for the author.

“The fourth and fifth episodes are really good,” said the author, adding, however, that he did not perceive the heart and passion present in the first three games of the franchise. In particular, Bleszinski pointed the finger at the decision to let the player choose whether a particular character should die or not.

In his opinion, solutions of this type end up putting the developers in the corner and displeasing everyone, since then it will be necessary to decide what really happened from the canonical point of view and proceed in that direction, highlighting how the choice was superfluous in the end.

CliffyB finally talked about the reasons that led Epic Games to sell the intellectual property of Gears of War to Microsoft: after his farewell and that of other team members, the company probably did not know how to manage the franchise and therefore preferred to concentrate on other projects.