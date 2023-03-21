The movie Of Gears of War produced by Netflix will make use of the collaboration of Jon Spaihts, author of Dune and Doctor Strangefor writing the screenplay: an important step, considering the authority of Spaihts, nominated for an Oscar for the aforementioned Dune together with Eric Roth and Denis Villeneuve.

“Gears of War is one of the greatest action games ever, packed with vivid characters, a beautifully crafted world, and a combat system that combines the lethality of warfare with the importance of working together with your teammates,” declared the screenwriter to the microphones of Variety. “I want to turn it into cinema and I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to make that happen.”

Announced in November, the Gears of War film produced by Netflix will be followed by an animated series, and if successful, the franchise will receive further transpositions: an exciting prospect for The Coalition, which greeted the arrival of Spaihts with praise and saying that it is one first-rate choice.

The author undoubtedly has the skills and experience to contribute in an important way so that the Gears of War film captures the themes and atmospheres of the game, finally expanding its universe seventeen years after the debut of the saga on Xbox.