As you know, Netflix is working on a film by Gears of War, the current saga of Microsoft. There is no great information about it and the cast is unknown, but the creator of the game – Cliff Bleszinski – has very clear ideas: all but not Chris Pratt.

Bleszinski said his own intermediary Twitter, where he wrote, “Oh, keep Chris Pratt away from the Gears franchise, please,” followed by a curse that we don’t think we need to translate. The author doesn’t give any real reasons why Chris Pratt shouldn’t be part of Gears of War: maybe he just dislikes him, or he doesn’t appreciate how the actor is everywhere lately. Maybe everything also ties in with the discussions about Pratt’s Super Mario for the Nintendo film.

We must also remember that Bleszinski it is no longer tied in any way to the saga and obviously has no say in the casting of the Gears of War movie or any other element.

However, Bleszinski jokes that Pratt should play all members of the Carmine family. Also, continuing with the jokes, someone had an AI create Gears of War character images with the face of Chris Pratt. You can see the pictures above.

Bleszinski then said that Ryan Reynolds would make a perfect Baird. It therefore seems that the author has in mind the “right” characters for the characters of Gears of War.

What do you think about it? Which are the best?