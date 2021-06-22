Anyone who chews on a little bit of author names from the video game market will certainly hear their ears ringing when naming that of Cliff Bleszinski. A beloved and famous character all over the world, he owes his notoriety in particular to being the creator of two excellent video game sagas such as Gears of War is Unreal Tournament. Well, good Cliff is back!

His name and his face are therefore undoubtedly linked to the years spent within the software house Epic Games, more than twenty, which today is famous for being one of the most important companies ever from which jobs such as Fortnite or the same video game platform as theEpic Games Store.

This time, through a post on Twitter via its official page (which we leave you below), Cliff Bleszinski has officially announced that he is back to collaborate on a new IP. Nothing more, if not the names of the two people with whom he will share this experience.

A message that his fans have been waiting for for a very long time and that finally seems to have come true.

NEWS: I’m officially collaborating with @alexdecampi and @sandy_jarrell on a new IP. That’s all I can say for now. They’re both fantastic to work with! – Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) June 22, 2021

The reason why Cliff gave up on the world of video games, according to him, lies in too much physical and mental stress that certain processes and certain responsibilities ask of you during a production. Who like him, in addition to being a developer is also an author, definitely feels the weight on his shoulders more when a product fails or goes well, a weight that was causing him too many physical ailments from which he felt the need to “detoxify” .

After a long break even from his most beautiful creations such as the saga of Gears of War (here our review of the fifth chapter), which we hope has served to put back everything that was to be fixed, the creator Cliff Bleszinski, genius and madness of this videogame landscape, is finally back, and we can only do him our warmest wishes for a good return.