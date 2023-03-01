The Coalition posted a job posting where he basically confirmed he was working on Gears 6 or at any rate to a new game closely related to the Gears of War franchise.

As reported by VGC, the job announcement leaves no room for interpretation, given that the title itself is “Senior Gameplay Designer – Gears of War – The Coalition”.

In the description of the role that the candidate will assume, Gears 6 is never directly mentioned, but we know precisely that it will be linked to the series.

It could therefore be a new chapter, a spin-off or the Ultimate Gears Collection chat, which however has been denied by The Coalition. In any case, it is the first time that the studio clearly states that it is working on a new game in the series, although many took it for granted for obvious reasons.

Also worth mentioning is one of Jeff Grubb’s recent tip-offs, who said last month that The Coalition is working full steam ahead on Gears 6 after canceling two projects.