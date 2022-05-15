Gears of War will be the protagonist of a remaster in style Halo: The Master Chief Collection andexit of the package is scheduled for this year, according to reports from well-known leaker Nick Baker.

If you remember, last January Baker spoke of a remaster to Halo: The Master Chief Collection coming soon, without however specifying which franchise was concerned. Well, in the latest installment of the XboxEra podcast it has confirmed that it is Gears.

That’s not all: the announcement of the remaster should arrive during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, the event that all Xbox users now look to with a certain degree of expectations.

In the video above, starting at 43:30, Nick Baker talks about the rumor he reported last January and says he is led to believe that the remaster in question will make its debut this year.

Then he says, but many users had already guessed, that the series that will be reinterpreted in this way will be Gears of War. How exactly? All episodes together or with separate launches? And with what kind of improvements? We’ll find out in a month, apparently.