CliffyB born Cliff Bleszinski, thinks that the series Gears of War of which he can boast of being the author, needs a reboot in the style of the series God of War . He also suggested that Xbox should call him.

Mad World

The news, which is also an excellent way to review the historic “Mad World” trailer, comes from an interview granted by Bleszinski to the online magazine Comic Book regarding the release of his new comic, Scrapperswhere the great’s past was also discussed game designer and how he sees the future of the Gears of War series.

CliffyB: “Like I always said, Phil Spencer he has my number. I would be happy to act as a consultant. Gears will always be a piece of my heart.”

Bleszinski then explained that, while he doesn’t disdain money, what he is most interested in knowing and pleased about is that his works have had an impact on people. That’s why he watches videos in which Gears of War is played and is happy when he sees that some players have to put down the controller after particularly strong game events. He is also pleased that some become gods tattoos themed: “Having people tattoo something you created on their bodies is the most flattering thing.”

When the interviewer told him that Gears of War 3 was the first video game to make him cry, CliffyB told him that this means the world to him. Finally, he criticized the current market tendency to focus entirely on games as services, which he himself doesn’t like and which has made him distance himself from the medium.