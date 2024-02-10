According to a survey conducted by the Push Square portal, Gears of War it's the franchise in Xbox exclusive most desired by players PS5with Halo and Indiana Jones and the ancient Circle completing the podium, in second and third place respectively.

Let's see the complete ranking:

Gears of War (1,147 votes) Halo (999 votes) Indiana Jones (810 votes) The Elder Scrolls (807 votes) Forza Horizon (701 votes) Fable (688 votes) Starfield (624 votes) Fallout (549 votes) Marvel's Blade (380 votes) Hellblade (365 votes) DOOM (356 votes) Hi-Fi Rush (325 votes) Microsoft Flight Simulator (310 votes) Banjo-Kazooie (272 votes) Forza Motorsport (251 votes) Wolfenstein (210 votes) Sunset Overdrive (206 votes) Avowed (202 votes) Age of Empires (199 votes) Sea of ​​Thieves (196 votes)

The survey, as you can imagine, was launched due to the numerous rumors according to which Microsoft intended to bring some Xbox exclusives on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. There is really nothing official and in fact in recent days we have also seen some retractions… but then dreaming costs nothing and therefore it is certainly interesting to see the results of the votes, in which a total of around 12,000 people participated.

And what do you think, do you agree with the ranking? As PS5 players, which Xbox exclusive would you like to play?