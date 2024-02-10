According to a survey conducted by the Push Square portal, Gears of War it's the franchise in Xbox exclusive most desired by players PS5with Halo and Indiana Jones and the ancient Circle completing the podium, in second and third place respectively.
Let's see the complete ranking:
- Gears of War (1,147 votes)
- Halo (999 votes)
- Indiana Jones (810 votes)
- The Elder Scrolls (807 votes)
- Forza Horizon (701 votes)
- Fable (688 votes)
- Starfield (624 votes)
- Fallout (549 votes)
- Marvel's Blade (380 votes)
- Hellblade (365 votes)
- DOOM (356 votes)
- Hi-Fi Rush (325 votes)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (310 votes)
- Banjo-Kazooie (272 votes)
- Forza Motorsport (251 votes)
- Wolfenstein (210 votes)
- Sunset Overdrive (206 votes)
- Avowed (202 votes)
- Age of Empires (199 votes)
- Sea of Thieves (196 votes)
The survey, as you can imagine, was launched due to the numerous rumors according to which Microsoft intended to bring some Xbox exclusives on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. There is really nothing official and in fact in recent days we have also seen some retractions… but then dreaming costs nothing and therefore it is certainly interesting to see the results of the votes, in which a total of around 12,000 people participated.
And what do you think, do you agree with the ranking? As PS5 players, which Xbox exclusive would you like to play?
Official news from Microsoft next week
We reiterate that at the moment there's really no official confirmation if and which Xbox exclusives will also arrive on PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The rumors in this sense began by talking about Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves but soon grew to include Gears of War and Indiana Jones and the ancient Circle and possible substantial changes to the Game Pass. In the last few hours, however, we have seen a lowering of the general tone and even some retractions, such as the one relating to Starfield.
The only certain thing is that we will soon know the truth. Microsoft is in fact planning a “business update” next week in which the future of Xbox and this alleged multiplatform strategy will be clarified.
