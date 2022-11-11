Dave Bautista he absolutely wants to play the role of Marcus Fenix in the Gears of War movie announced by Netflix and to prove it he wore the iconic armor of the series in a video posted on Instagram and Twitter, officially applying for the part.

“I can’t make it easier than that,” reads the message accompanying Bautista’s post, a clear message addressed to Netflix, which plans to make a live action film and animated series of Gears of War, thus suggesting that he it would be perfect for the part.

And it might actually be the right choice. Bautista has always proved to be a huge fan of the series. Not only that, he appeared in Gears 5 as a playable character, with even the possibility of replacing Marcus Fenix, both in features and in voice. Among other things, the video published above comes from the trailer that in 2019 had revealed his presence in the game.

Let’s add that in the past Bautista has revealed that he had turned down a role in the Fast & Furios series in order to try to propose his ideas for a Gears of War film in which he would obviously have played Marcus Fenix. In addition, he also received the green light from Cliff Bleszinski, the father of the series.

What do you think, would you like to see Dave Bautista as Marcus Fenix ​​in the Gears of War live action movie? Let us know in the comments.