The concept you are referring to was that of 'Medieval Pokémon with baby dragons instead'but CliffyB noted that the idea ended up being rejected by all the major video game publishers.

There was no shortage of people asking him what Epic told him about this idea for a video game and the creator of gears of war he replied 'it just… never got anywhere. I wanted to do it on my mobile first..

They also asked him if he didn't plan to revive it after seeing the success of Palworld. In that sense, Cliff Bleszinski revealed that the decision would not be his, since Epic is the one who has ownership of the proposal he made to them. That's a pretty common thing.

Generally, when a designer works with a company, their ideas and concepts end up in their hands. That would be the case of this style approach Palworld from the creator of gears of war.

However, on other occasions and when there is no interest from the company, a creative manages to retain part of these. It is not so common but there are cases of this type. But that wasn't the only thing CliffyB shared about his unused ideas.

Palworld's success kinda validates my pitch that was turned down at Epic many years ago – medieval Pokémon with baby dragons instead. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) January 25, 2024

Well the dragon game was rejected at all the major publishers. And there was another project I started at Epic that was canceled about a girl who could control the world at a molecular level – open world. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) January 26, 2024

In another comment he revealed 'and there was another project I started at Epic that was canceled about a girl who could control the world on a molecular level – the world [era] open'.

That was when he was asked if there was another idea that Epic Games hadn't taken advantage of that he proposed.

Fountain: Pocket Pair,

It's hard to say whether this company will take advantage of what it envisioned style Palworld. As for the creator of gears of waris now 100% independent.

Apart from gears of war and Palworld We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

