Just like it happened for Halo with the Master Chief Collection, Gears of War will be the protagonist of an Xbox remaster that should be released by the end of the year, at least according to the statements of the leaker Nick Baker. Baker, who in the past has already announced several innovations that later became reality in the world of video games, had said in January that there would be a valuable remaster for Microsoft platforms, but today we discover that it will be the famous Epic Games game for Xbox 360 released in 2006. The development of the remaster, which we do not know how many episodes will concern the Xbox 360 generation, should be developed by The Coalition, the current team responsible for the saga . Whereas Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3 And Gears of War: Judgment are not available on PC, it might be the best opportunity for a port.