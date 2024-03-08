Cliff Bleszinskithe author of the original trilogy of Gears of Warwould like to see the series come up PS5. His opinion came in response to rumors that some major Microsoft series are actually about to be published on Sony's platform.

Speaking in an interview given to GameRantBleszinski mentioned earlier Ronald Reagan, stating “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down that wall!” before explaining: “I think that's what Phil Spencer is going to do. He's moving on to Netflix model. It started with Xbox Game Pass and then, like Netflix, they realized they needed to be on every device. People have been joking about Gears of War being ported to PlayStation for over a decade, but I think the more the merrier. If people own a PS5 and can play and experience next-gen Gears games, that means more Gears of War tattoos.”