Cliff Bleszinskithe author of the original trilogy of Gears of Warwould like to see the series come up PS5. His opinion came in response to rumors that some major Microsoft series are actually about to be published on Sony's platform.
Speaking in an interview given to GameRantBleszinski mentioned earlier Ronald Reagan, stating “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down that wall!” before explaining: “I think that's what Phil Spencer is going to do. He's moving on to Netflix model. It started with Xbox Game Pass and then, like Netflix, they realized they needed to be on every device. People have been joking about Gears of War being ported to PlayStation for over a decade, but I think the more the merrier. If people own a PS5 and can play and experience next-gen Gears games, that means more Gears of War tattoos.”
The direction
In February Microsoft announced the arrival of four of its first party games on other platforms: Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush and Grounded, another step towards a more multiplatform philosophy, functional to the growth of Xbox's turnover .
Microsoft acquired the Gears of War series from Epic Games ten years ago, in 2014, for a sum that has never been revealed. So far the series has been exclusive to Xbox, with some releases on PC. Currently The Coalition, the studio entrusted with the series, should be working on Gears 6.
