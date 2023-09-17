Cliff Bleszinski the original author of the series Gears of War was not consulted for the creation of the movie Netflix official, as he told in an interview with ComingSoon. In any case, she would be available to give him his contribution, should he be asked to do so.

The forgotten authors

Gears of War is born on Xbox 360

Bleszinski also made it clear that he really liked the idea of ​​having Dave Bautista in the role of Marcus Fenix, the protagonist of the first episodes, who he really liked in his latest performances, such as those in the Guardians of the Galaxy series and in Blade Runner 2049.

Bleszinski: “Absolutely not. Nobody has contacted me and it’s strange… Marcus is like Bruce Willis in Die Hard: It seems like everything you touch goes down the drain. I used to say I didn’t want a professional wrestler in the role of Marcus. But Bautista emerged from the professional wrestling circuit and proved his versatility in Blade Runner 2049, Knock At the Cabin and Guardians of the Galaxy and so on. He literally cosplayed it, wearing the armor that he posted on social media, and he has my full support, as people consider me “the father of Gears.” I would love more than anything to have the chance to consider being a consultant on the film.”

Cliff Bleszinski was the author of the first three chapters of the Gears of War series with Epic Games. The series today is in the hands of The Coalition, which created Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, awaiting the arrival of a sixth chapter.