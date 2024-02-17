Bleszinski “It pisses me off when people say Gears has gone woke. This culture war is out of control. If Gears of War 3 came out today, they'd say the same thing, because the cast was very diverse and there were strong, non-sexualized female soldiers. Get the fuck out of this shit.”

Cliff Bleszinski he is not very happy with the accusations made by some against the latter Gears of War to be “ woke “. The reference is to the fourth and, above all, to the fifth chapter, due to the female protagonist. Ours, who is the original author of the series, made his disappointment clear in a post on X:

Woke?

Now some people talk about woke as soon as a woman appears on the screen

To those who asked him where this outburst of his came from, the good cliffyb replied that he continually receives messages on the subject, evidently written by fans who are seeking his support for this battle, in which he absolutely does not want to take part.

Woke is a word now used above all in a derogatory way by the reactionary right, to describe the attention of a certain political party to issues related to social injustices. So a woke game would be a victim of this influence, which would determine some artistic choices, such as the inclusion of strong female characters in key roles, often replacing male characters.

Bleszinski then joked about it, stating that according to the definition used by these people, even Wonder Woman and Buffy would be woke.