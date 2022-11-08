It has been rumored since time immemorial about the possibility of a film adaptation of Gears of War. The exclusivity Microsoft from Epic Gamesfirst published on Xbox in the 2007has enjoyed enormous success over the years and the developer himself Cliff Bleszinski has repeatedly stated that he would love to see his creation on the big screen. Well, Netflix seems to have recently fulfilled her wish by announcing that she is ready to devote herself to the creation of an opera-inspired film and animated series.

To accompany the enthusiasm of the fans of the saga once the news is received is that of Bleszinski, who did not delay in exposing himself on what would be his preferences for a possible cast of the film. First of all there is the ex-wrestler Dave Bautistahe himself has always stated that he would be perfect to play Marcus in a possible film adaptation of the video game and, both the developer and the fans, could not agree more.

Cliff he also expounded on the characters of Dominic Santiago And Baird. For the former he would like an actor with the same Latin American origins to play him; while for Baird he seems more than convinced that Ryan Reynolds it would be a perfect flesh-and-blood counterpart. Bleszinski he is not directly involved in the project and, at the moment, the details on the film are very few. For our part, we can only hope that Netflix listens to the voice of the creator of the game, realizing the dream of the first fan of his own work.