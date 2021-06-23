The creative individual has said that he is in charge of a new project with collaborators, but nobody knows if it will be a video game.

Cliff Bleszinski is one of the most popular creatives in the industry, who became known for being the creator of the Gears of War series. Although the truth is that after leaving Epic Games he has chained several failures with games like Lawbreakers or Radical Heights, which led him to take time out of the digital industry to approach other forms of entertainment such as musicals. But now, as the Terminator would say: it’s back.

Good old CliffyB has announced his next plans with some ambiguity. In fact, he has confirmed through Twitter that he is working on a new IP with the scriptwriter Alex de Campi and comic book artist with DC experience, Sandy Jarrell. Of course, at the moment there are no details. In fact, the problem is that it does not specify that it is a video game. There are those who point out that, taking into account the experience of their collaborators, it may be a comic or a digital novel.

What is the creator of the Gears of War saga up to?In the case of returning to video games it would not be a surprise, but it would be news considering that he said that I left the sector forever. Although, as he is very active on Twitter, we have seen him speculating in recent months. As for example when he defended indie hits like Fall Guys or Among Us, complaining that part of the community called them “dead games” and threatening the idea that he would like to make “a small game”, since seeing how they have having succeeded in the aforementioned titles, he is hoping to work on something other than a huge-budget AAA.

We will have to be attentive to see what Bleszinski is up to and, above all, if it will be a video game. Cliff also made headlines today for arguing with the creator of Minecraft. The Gears of War saga continues its course without him and Gears 5 has been a success.

