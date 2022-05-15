According to a new report, Microsoft is planning a collection of Gears of War in the style of the popular Halo: Master Chief Collection. This collection, presumably, could include at least the original trilogy and would finally lead Gears of War 2 And Gear of War 3 on PC.

There Halo: Master Chief Collection has been incredibly successful on PCso it wouldn’t be too surprising if Microsoft actually unveiled a collection dedicated to the original trilogy of Gears of Wars at the Xbox Showcase during the Summer Game Fest next month.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, if this collection were to turn out to be a reality it would make PC users happy, given that you play as Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3 And Gears of War: Judgment they are not available there.

The indiscretion of this collection dedicated to Gears of War it came during the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast, most notably through leaker Nick “Shepshal Nick” Baker. The leaker in question had previously spoken of the intention of Microsoft to create a new collection in style Master Chief Collection for its historical series.

Although he didn’t specifically name the series of Gears of WarNick Baker confirmed as he spoke that everyone in their chat had guessed which franchise he was referring toseeing as everyone was quoting their own Gears of War. The leaker also stated that the collection it could arrive already this year and will likely be announced at Summer Game Fest.

Some rumors related to the XboxEra podcast have turned out to be correct, such as the remastered of Quake last year or the Doom Slayer coming up on Fortnite, which Epic “accidentally” revealed last month along with Darth Vader and Indiana Jones. Although the leaker is therefore reliable, in these circumstances it must always be specified that we are talking about rumors without official sources. Therefore, we invite you to take with a grain of salt what you have read so far, pending official confirmation.