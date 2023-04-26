In the 2019 we’ve seen it hit the shelves Gears of War 5the third-person shooter developed by The Coalition it is certainly among the most appreciated exclusives by gamers Xboxes but, despite this, it is precisely from the release of the fifth chapter that there is no more news of the well-known saga.

We recently got to hear Liam McIntyrethe voice actor of JD Fenix in Gears of War 4 And 5in an interview with Dexerto and, from his statements, there was a way to understand that, should the sixth chapter of the shooter be scheduled, the wait to be able to get our hands on it is still quite long. The actor has in fact revealed that he has not yet been summoned for any project by The Coalition and that no rumors relating to the famous Xbox exclusive have reached him for now.

At this point the options become two; assuming that Gears of War 6 is in the development house’s programs, the latter could still be in the pre-production phase and therefore the cast of voice actors would not have been summoned yet; another plausible theory concerns the presence of JD Fenix ​​in the new chapter, the possibility that the character played by Liam McIntyre is not present in Gears of War 6 and that for this reason the actor is not informed on the development of the title cannot be excluded. Whatever the truth on the matter, it now seems certain that for the new chapter of the Xbox exclusive there will still be a long time to wait.