Gears of War 6 will not come very early, because The Coalition, the studio that Microsoft has entrusted with the series, is working on one new intellectual property, at least according to what was reported by the insider Rand at Thor 19, who relied on his own what told him by the journalist Jez Corden, usually very familiar with the things of the Xbox world.

There is talk of a launch in 2023 for the new intellectual property, of which many rumors have chased each other in the past, without revealing anything specific. So of 2025/2026 for Gears of War 6, which if we want is almost a logical conclusion deriving from the rumor about the other game.

Unfortunately this is all that emerged. Of course, it is fair to say that this is unconfirmed information and that, given the extended timing they assume, they may not correspond to the actual times of arrival on the market of both games.

For the rest, The Coalition remained quite silent after the launch of Gears 5: Hivebusters, a much-appreciated expansion for the latest chapter of the Gears of War series. We will probably know something about his new projects in 2022, although it is not certain.