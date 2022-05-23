Many gamers are excited about the idea of ​​having a Gears of War 6, Well, the fifth adventure of the franchise left everyone with the feeling of wanting to close a second trilogy. And even though The Coalition Y Xbox They have not said anything about it, it seems that there is already a clue that leads directly to the possible development of this title.

On the website of microsoft, a new job for a motion capture technician recently opened up at the aforementioned studio. It is specified that this eventual hiring will work in the gears. Since work on expansions and such has been completed on the fifth title, it’s clear that a sixth is the next step.

Yes The Coalition is looking for technicians within this area, that means that the project could be a bit cold, being part of the preparation process to start work. Therefore, the development is somewhat far from being revealed, at least in 2022 it is evident that we are not going to see it, so the hope of having something goes until 2023.

It is worth commenting that the team has commented on previous occasions that they are working on a new franchise, one that is totally separate from the adventures in the world of Marcus Phoenix. Said game will possibly arrive this year, so large-caliber weapons will be relegated a bit until this proposal sees the light on consoles Xbox Y pc.

Remember that all the titles of the franchise Gears of War can be enjoyed in Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: comic book