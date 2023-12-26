













Through the official social networks of gears of war A short video clip was shared to wish fans a Merry Christmas. This alone is nothing out of this world. but a level designer from The Coalition made a quote from this tweet that gives us some hope.

In his quote he only says 'See you in 2024 #Gearsfam' but it has already increased speculation. After all, there is still the new year, so saying this now sounds weird. Also, the fact that it comes from a level designer from The Coalition is even more suspicious.

It should be noted that so far Xbox has not mentioned Gears of War 6 as one of their 2024 games. This could mean we might have news but not the game yet. Also There is a possibility that they will make an unexpected launch like with Hi-Fi Rush. Whatever the case, it seems that fans of the saga will have to keep an eye on it.

What is known about Gears of War 6?

As we mentioned, Gears of War 6 It has not yet been officially announced, but there are signs that it is on the way. One of these was the hack that Nvidia suffered in 2022, where several games in development were revealed. The sixth installment of the saga was among the names of titles that would come in the future.

Source: The Coalition

Also some hawk-eyed fans noticed a possible clue on the page of a The Coalition worker. When sharing his portfolio on networks, he mentioned that he was working on an unannounced game that will arrive in 2026. Many believe that it is the long-awaited sequel, since The Coalition has only worked on this saga all these years. Do you think it's on its way?

