Gears of War is without a doubt one of the most important franchises for Microsoft. Given the the release of the next title in the series does not seem to be close to its launch, The only thing we can do is wait to see what they surprise us with from The Coalition, current developers of the saga.
Today, the news that we bring you is truly curious. Although Gears of War is from its conception an exclusive saga of Microsoft, about a year ago A video of a Gears of War 3 build for Ps3 was leaked. The video in question was from a version of the game created by Epic Games to test its engine on Ps3, and was not intended to be seen by the public.
UPDATE: Epic tells me build was made by them; wasn’t part of any plan to bring game to PS3: “This footage is a byproduct of Epic’s internal Unreal Engine 3 testing process, which utilized both Gears and Unreal Tournament, and was never part of any actual product work for PS3.” https://t.co/N30aXrGQAW
According to insider Jeff Grubb, Gears 6 will not be shown at E3 2021
On this occasion, the same person who leaked the video of that build He has not limited himself to teaching it, but has uploaded it in its entirety to the internet. Despite the fact that this version does not have a good performance, as it was not developed with the idea of going on the market, it is functional. The Reddit user who has leaked it comments that he has withdrawn from performing this type of build leaks, so this is “his parting gift.”
Gears of War 3 prototype released for Playstation 3
This is quite curious news without a doubt, since not every day functional builds of this type are leaked. We hope you found it interesting and that you wait for the next one to come out of Gears of War as much as we do.
Leave a Reply