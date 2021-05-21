During 2020 a version of PS3 from gears of war 3. Yes, just as you read it, no gimmicks or false information. It was a build developed by Epic games of his game that was planned exclusively for him Xbox 360.

In a video it was possible to appreciate a little of the experience of gears of war 3 From a PS3 and, fortunately, it has not disappeared thanks to Epic games or Microsoft have not removed it.

While not a perfect version, it is playable and showed that Epic games I could make games on whatever platform it was. Now, to celebrate 10 years of the creation of this presentation of the build of Gears 3, the hacker who posted the video, also released the game on archive.org.

Epic games said at the time that this build is real and was intended to test Unreal Engine 3 and not launch Gears of war 3 on the PS3. In other words, it was a technical demo to demonstrate the potential of their technology.

PixelButts, the hacker who released the information about the project, stated that he will not be giving support or answering questions about the build.

Gears of War 3 on PS3? Really?

‘This is a file of the original data created by Epic Games on May 19, 2011 for Gears of War 3 for PS3 systems. Originally created during an engine test, it was leaked 10 years ago and remained unusable while circulating with collectors and exchanging hands’says the description on archive.org

It is worth emphasizing that this version of gears of war 3 it will only run in a devkit of PS3 because it will need more RAM. It sounds like a complicated task, however, only a team of those conditions will be able to execute it.

Well there go your aspirations to play Gears in a PS3. Interestingly, development studios give themselves these freedoms to see their skills in action. It’s unlikely we’ll ever see this series on Sony consoles, unless Game Pass hits that platform.

