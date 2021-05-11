Among the rumors of The Coalition working on the next Gears game (plus another IP), it seems that Gears 6 would still be a long way from its launch. The Coalition announced some major changes to the company that would cause the next game in the series to arrive later than normal. On the official Gears 5 website, The Coalition revealed that they will be switching their game engine to Unreal Engine 5 for their next-gen titles in the future.

Considering the history of the franchise in regards to the Unreal Engine, the speculation that Gears 6 would still be a long way from its release makes sense and was to be expected. The Coalition made it clear that upgrading to Unreal Engine 5 it is something that will take a long time. So long, in fact, that we shouldn’t expect to hear about new games from the studio for quite some time.

Although it is finally true that Gears 6 would still be a long way from its launch, that does not mean that The Coalition has finished with Gears 5. The studio has plans for Operation 7 and 8, which are seasonal events within Gears 5 that bring a wealth of new content. These new updates are said to continue until the end of 2021 at the latest. So you should not the Gears saga will remain very active.

“Switching to a new engine is a great undertaking, so we want to make it clear that we will not announce new projects or titles for some time. We can’t wait to get down to business and show you what we’re working on when the time is right. “

With these words it does not seem very difficult to believe that although The Coalition would be working on the next Gears game, precisely Gears 6 would still be very far from its launch. So at least they seem to confirm it in their official blog.