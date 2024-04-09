While waiting for official information which, in fact, does not yet exist, we appeal for another release from a well-known insider to find out something Gears 6the new chapter of the series that should have been in development at The Coalition for some time, and of which we learn that it will probably also go to 60fpsusing Unreal Engine 5.

The detail in question comes from Shinobi602, a well-known insider in the gaming sector and with a track record of correct information given in the past which makes him a fairly reliable source. Speaking on the ResetEra forum, the person in question seems to have indicated that Gears 6 will also run at 60 frames per second.

Or rather, it seems at least to have ruled out the fact that it is locked at 30 fpsreportedly “Fear not,” simply replied to another user who said “All I can say at the moment about my anticipation for Gears 6 is please make it not 30 fps“.

The answer therefore seems to indicate that Gears 6 will not be limited to 30 fps and will therefore probably have at least one 60 fps graphics mode, which is rather predictable considering also the precedents from The Coalition.