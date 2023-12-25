Gears 6 it will come presented in 2024? This is what a post published by seems to suggest level designer by The Coalition, Benjamin Huyghe, in response to the development team's Season's Greetings message.
“See you in 2024“, wrote Huyghe, adding the hashtag #gearsfam and therefore referring to the studio where he works, which is precisely the one that deals with the Gears of War franchise, or to the fans of the series: the meaning of his words can be twofold.
That said, being It's been over four years now Since the release of Gears 5, it's clear that The Coalition has been working on the next chapter for a while and the team should be ready to show it to the public, if not actually launch it.
The closing of the trilogy?
Gears 6 could mark the closing of the trilogy dedicated to the new generation of Gears, which in the fifth episode saw the team formed by Kait, JD and Del face a decidedly traumatic event, the consequences of which we do not yet know on a narrative and canon level.
It will therefore be interesting to find out how the story will evolve but above all what evolution the traditional third person shooter mechanics of the saga will undergo.
