Gears 6 it will come presented in 2024? This is what a post published by seems to suggest level designer by The Coalition, Benjamin Huyghe, in response to the development team's Season's Greetings message.

“See you in 2024“, wrote Huyghe, adding the hashtag #gearsfam and therefore referring to the studio where he works, which is precisely the one that deals with the Gears of War franchise, or to the fans of the series: the meaning of his words can be twofold.

That said, being It's been over four years now Since the release of Gears 5, it's clear that The Coalition has been working on the next chapter for a while and the team should be ready to show it to the public, if not actually launch it.