Gears 6 is in an advanced stage of development, more than you think. The insider Shpeshal Nick reported it in the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast, who also hinted at the possibility that it is a game open world.

Below we report the XboxEra episode we are talking about. The part where Shpeshal Nick talks about Gears 6 is about 2:30:30.

Of course it is fair to point out that it is a rumor, so there is nothing certain or confirmed, as Nick himself says.