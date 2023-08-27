Gears 6 is in an advanced stage of development, more than you think. The insider Shpeshal Nick reported it in the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast, who also hinted at the possibility that it is a game open world.
Below we report the XboxEra episode we are talking about. The part where Shpeshal Nick talks about Gears 6 is about 2:30:30.
Of course it is fair to point out that it is a rumor, so there is nothing certain or confirmed, as Nick himself says.
Gears 6 upcoming?
Thinking for a moment, it’s not all that unlikely that Gears 6 is in the final stage of development. Gears 5 was released on September 10, 2019 and since then, apart from the Xbox Series X / S release on November 10, 2020, The Coalition, the development studio that deals with the series, has not announced or published anything. There have been rumors of a minor project, apparently shelved, and it is known that the technology department is working closely with Epic Games on theUnreal Engine 5but there hasn’t even been an official mention of new games yet.
Four years have therefore passed since the launch of Gears 5 and, considering the average development cycles of modern triple A, which range between 4 and 6 years, it is not so unlikely that Gears 6 could arrive towards the end of 2024 or, better, in 2025. Obviously this is speculation, so take it as such.
