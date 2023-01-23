series of Gears of War It has been absent from public attention since 2019, the year the fifth installment arrived on Xbox consoles. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited more information about the future of this franchise. While Xbox and The Coalition have remained silent, an insider assures that not only Gears 6 is on the way, but rather a collection of the entire series.

Renowned insider Shpeshal Nick recently appeared on the Xbox Era podcast, where he shared a logo of Gears 6 Y Gears Ultimate Collection. The first of these is, as the name implies, the sixth main installment in the series. For its part, the collection would be made up of the main titles, in the style of what we saw with Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

For now, neither Xbox nor The Coalition have confirmed or denied this information. However, it is important to mention that Nick claims that this logo was received by someone else, and does not reveal if it is a developer or a fan. Along with this, these types of images are usually created by a player with a lot of free time.

While these two projects have been rumored for years, we have not seen substantial information that proves its existence. With Xbox Developers_Direct just a few days away, this could very well be the event where the future of Gears is revealed.

Although the collection is something that looks somewhat complicated, it is obvious that The Coalition is already working on Gears 6. However, considering the complicated development of Halo Infinite, it is likely that the studio is trying to avoid some kind of problem in this section.

