Jeff Grubb believes that the processing Of Gears 6or as the sixth chapter of the Gears of War saga will be called, started last year, i.e. in 2022. The journalist spoke about it on Twitter by answering a question about The Coalition’s minor project, of which nothing has been heard since 2021.

Grubb: “I mentioned it in the summer of 2021 (the minor project Ed). I heard about it again around the time of the Matrix demo as still in the works. But things may have changed. I think last year they work on Gears 6 has started at full speed.”

Now, it should be explained that Grubb seems to be talking about the production of the game, that is according to his words Gears 6 should have passed the conceptualization and pre-production phases, to start the active development of the finished product.

The hypothesis is therefore that The Coalition is focused on the new Gears and has put other projects aside, perhaps entrusting them to a small group of developers. Of course it’s fair to say that this is all speculation, as The Coalition hasn’t announced anything yet. The only certainty is that it is developing on Unreal Engine 5, given that it is a partner of Epic Games and is also collaborating in the development of some core elements of the same.