It is always positive to see that games with a strong multiplayer component remain active with the arrival of new content for your community. There, The Coalition maintains a good level of interest with Gears 5, which is currently immersed in Operation 6, bringing new events and keeping the community busy. From the study it has become known that Gears 5 will introduce a new characters and map in its next update.

The Gears 5 official website is the source of this information, where the new update for Gears 5 Operation 6, baptized as Drop 2. It will introduce new content, as is the case of the president of the COG Richard Prescott and the locust Disciples. Both will be playable characters for multiplayer games.

To this, too a new map has been added, which is disclosed as Tomb, translated as Tomb, and which is set in a large building for deceased soldiers. But obviously this is only part of the update, which seeks to encourage participation in the different game modes. Even, one is retrieved, such as Execution mode. In this mode you have only one life to face the capture of rings in a much faster and frantic way, where you have to move fast to capture rings in 30 seconds if you don’t want to end up in a draw.

The guidelines for this have been changed a bit. new Run Mode 2.0, and it has sought to promote the mode with a Versus event that for two weeks integrates four challenges to get up to 4000 Gear Coins. It also describes an event of its own for the Horde mode, Nexus Siege, where players will face waves of Locust with a unique boss every other wave. Some adjustments have been made to some of these enemies to make it more difficult to survive each wave. When four challenges of the event are completed, will reward with a set of aesthetic elements, presented as Arms of the Palace Guard.

The arrival of the update Drop 2 to Operation 6 of Gears 5 will occur on April 13 andn all platforms the game has seen the light of day. That is, users of Xbox consoles and PC can continue to enjoy this update with which Gears 5 will introduce a new characters and map, as well as new modes and events.

