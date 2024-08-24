It’s no secret that the movie Borderlands was a failure, both critically and commercially. The live-action adaptation of Gearbox’s beloved series simply failed to deliver for fans, who have expressed concerns about the future of the series. Fortunately, The studio boss has said that players have nothing to worry about.

Shortly after the release of the film BorderlandsRandy Pitchford shared a message to calm the players. While the executive did not speak about the poor performance of the film, He did mention that the studio is working to offer something special in the future. This is what he said:

“So what you’re saying is: you like what my friends and I are doing with our Borderlands games even more than you like what some of the biggest and best casts and filmmaking teams on the planet have done. I’m very flattered! We’re working very hard for you on what’s next…”

While the initial message was somewhat cryptic, Today we know that Pitchford refers to Borderlands 4. During the recent Gamescom Opening Night Live ceremony, Gearbox officially revealed a new mainline entry in its beloved series. While details are scarce, this makes it clear that despite the failure of the movie, there is still plenty of Borderlands in store for the future. In related topics, you can learn more about Borderlands 4 Here. And that’s how the film fared at the box office.

