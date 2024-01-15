A “sizable” portion of the Gearbox-owned studio Lost Boys Interactive has been laid off.

As reported by Aftermaththe developer employed over 400 people but many have taken to LinkedIn to share news of layoffs hitting the studio.

These layoffs are the latest in the restructuring program of Embracer, the umbrella company which owns Borderlands developer Gearbox (which in turn owns Lost Boys Interactive).

“It seems a sizable portion of Lost Boys Interactive was laid off today, including producer myself,” Jared Pace shared on LinkedIn last week. He told Aftermath layoffs had “affected all disciplines at all levels”.

Eurogamer has contacted Gearbox and Embracer to clarify details of the layoffs.

Illustrator Greg Lambrakis and animator Alli Gehrer were among others on LinkedIn confirming they've lost their jobs.

Said art director Nick Barone: “Yesterday was easily the hardest day of my career. Even though I was spared in the company-wide layoff at Lost Boys Interactive, so many talented artists and flat-out fantastic people were let go.”

Lost Boys Interactive is a support studio founded in 2017 that contributed to the likes of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Diablo 4, and Borderlands 3, among others. It was acquired by Gearbox in 2022.

Back in September last year, it was reported Embracer was considering selling Gearbox. Gearbox then emailed staff to say “many options” were “under consideration.”

Multiple rounds of layoffs at Embracer-owned studios are all part of the conglomerate's “comprehensive restructuring program” after a $2bn investment partnership collapsed, reportedly with Saudi Arabia funded Savvy Games.